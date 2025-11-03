Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center helps people with cancer through spiritual care and nutrition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives. Whether facing a diagnosis personally or supporting a loved one, the journey from diagnosis through treatment and recovery can place an emotional and physical strain on everyone involved.

During this challenging time, spiritual care can be a vital source of comfort and strength. Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center in Jacksonville provides trained chaplains who offer compassionate support to patients, spouses and family members of all walks of life affected by cancer.

“We want to be of service to our patients, whatever that looks like. Sometimes people just need someone to listen to their story, and I believe it is a deep human need to feel seen and heard, especially going through a difficult time,” said Joel Laton, Lead Chaplain at Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Joel Laton, Lead Chaplain Joel Laton, Lead Chaplain at Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center

In addition to spiritual care, nutrition plays a key role in cancer prevention, treatment, and recovery.

Eating a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and beans can help lower the risk of cancer. It’s also important to limit alcohol consumption, reduce intake of processed meats such as sausage, bacon, and ham, and cut back on red meat while incorporating more produce.

“Protein is the number one, protein is essential for tissue repair, for muscle preservation, for immune function. One of the things we do is we calculate our patients’ needs based on their height and weight and we give them strategies. We go over what foods they can incorporate; we based it off of their preferences so that we can preserve their muscle mass and help them heal,” said Theresa Pola, Outpatient Dietitian at Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Theresa Pola, Outpatient Dietitian Theresa Pola, Outpatient Dietitian at Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center

Together, spiritual care and healthy eating habits contribute to the overall well-being of patients as they navigate their cancer journey.

©2025 Cox Media Group