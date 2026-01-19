Local

Bartram Trail Library to limit services during temporary closure

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The Bartram Trail Branch Library will temporarily close starting Monday, February 2, due to renovations and air conditioning replacement.

St. Johns County says during the temporary closure, no items that are checked out from the library will be due, and late fees will not accrue. Hold pickup deadlines will be extended for seven days, and the book drop will be closed during that time.

The county adds that those who want to pick up holds or return items can access limited services through the front entrance and enter the meeting room. The limited services will be available from:

  • Monday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

St. Johns County says the library is expected to reopen by mid-March. You can find more information on the library’s website.

