BBB warns of healthcare scams during open enrollment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Right now, millions of seniors are trying to find the best plans during Medicare open enrollment. As they weave through this information they may be hit with potential scams.

“If somebody calls you and says you need new cards or it’s time to upgrade your plan, and they ask for that Medicare number, hang up unless you know exactly who it is,” said Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau.

During open enrollment, the Better Business Bureau says your Medicare number is most at risk because it is unique to you just like your Social Security number.

McGovern said these healthcare schemes are often unsolicited phone calls and text messages with bogus links.

“That works just like a phishing email. It could have malware. They could get into your phone. So you want to be wary of any kind of text message, really, anything that comes out of the blue that you didn’t sign up for, that you’re not familiar,” she said.

Some scammers will try to offer you lower prices for your current plan. McGovern recommends doing your own research or talking directly with your employer before clicking on anything.

“You want to make sure you understand this is what is covered. This is what is supplemental, so that you’re not buying Medicare Part X when there is no such thing,” she said. “So, just really being educated and knowing what exactly is involved can really help people save money down the line.”

The BBB says both Healthcare.gov and Medicare provide legitimate help for determining which plan is best for you. The organization says these representatives cannot charge for their support and if someone asks you for payment, then it’s a scam.

McGovern said more people are being cautious and even reporting suspicious attempts before giving up their information. But her best advice is still to always look for red flags.

“If there’s that pressure to act immediately, that’s a telltale sign, a red flag, hang up, do your research,” said McGovern. “Then call back the legitimate company and ask them, ‘hey, was this you? Is this real?”

Another thing to look out for is free stuff. BBB officials say be wary of free expensive gifts or health screenings in exchange for providing your Medicare ID number or other identifiable personal data.

