Beach tilling to begin on St. Johns County beaches

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Beachgoers in St. Johns County may see some heavy machinery on the beach for a few weeks.

St. Johns County Coastal Management will begin beach tilling on April 6 to help maintain sea turtle nesting habitats.

Beach tilling plows the beach sand, making it easier for turtles to nest.

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The specific locations and dates are subject to change:

Ponte Vedra (51 Ponte Vedra Blvd. to 1461 Ponte Vedra Blvd.): April 6–9

Mobilizing via Mickler’s (no closure)

Vilano (Serenata to 3200 Coastal Highway): April 10

Mobilizing via Surfside Park (no closure)

Equipment will be stored over the weekend next to the Surfside beach access.

St. Augustine (Pope Road to A Street): April 13–15

Mobilizing via Pope Road Access (temporary closure)

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The Pope Road Beach parking area will be temporarily closed for the drop-off and for the removal of equipment.

These temporary closures are expected to occur early morning on April 13 and again in the evening of April 15.

Pedestrian access will remain open.

The 2025 sea turtle nesting season in St. Johns County had 999 documented nests along the coast. That is a slight increase from the 2024 season.

However, due to persistent high tides towards the end of the season, the hatch success for many of the nests was below average, according to a news release from the county.

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