Beaches Energy Services adds new partners in the fifth year of its #CleanDarkFlat campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As sea turtle nesting season commences, Beaches Energy Services, in collaboration with the City of Jacksonville Beach and the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol, has launched its annual public awareness campaign to protect sea turtles during this critical period. Northeast Florida, recognized as the largest nesting area globally for the Northwest Atlantic Ocean Loggerhead, has recorded 75 Loggerhead nests in 2024.

Now entering its fifth year, the campaign has expanded by partnering with the City of Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, and Visit Jacksonville. These new partners have been provided with a toolkit containing social media graphics, messaging, a video, and branded stickers to promote the #CleanDarkFlat message.

Visit Jacksonville’s involvement includes distributing the campaign video to hotels in the Beaches area, where it will be broadcast in guest rooms. The initiative aims to engage visitors in the effort to protect sea turtles by encouraging them to keep beaches clean, dark, and flat during nesting season.

“Beaches Energy Services is committed to our partnership with the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol, and we know that we must continue to educate beachgoers and residents alike to keep our simple message of #CleanDarkFlat in the public,” said Allen Putnam, director of Beaches Energy Services.

The campaign’s #CleanDarkFlat theme serves as an easy-to-remember guideline for ensuring the beaches remain safe for nesting turtles. The campaign urges the public to keep beaches clean of litter and debris, free from artificial light, and flat to prevent obstacles like holes or sandcastles that could trap turtles.

“We are excited to see the #CleanDarkFlat campaign continue to grow and are thankful for the ongoing partnerships with Beaches Energy and the City of Jacksonville Beach, as well as the new partnerships formed this year,” said Jen Burns, executive director of Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol.

In 2023, Beaches Energy Services further supported the campaign by installing specialized lighting designed to avoid disorienting sea turtles. These lights, approved by the Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC), have been installed throughout Jacksonville Beach.

For more information about #CleanDarkFlat or to donate to sea turtle protection efforts, visit bstp.net. The 2024 sea turtle stickers can be picked up at various locations, including Beaches Energy at Jacksonville Beach City Hall, Neptune Beach City Hall, Atlantic Beach City Hall, and several local cafes and parks.

