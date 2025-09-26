Bear activists believe thousands of those who applied for hunting permits do not intend to use them

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For every Florida Black Bear, there are more than 40 people attempting to get a tag that would give them the right to hunt one.

But the more than 160,000 applicants who have bid on a tag for the December hunt aren’t all hunters.

“I do think that any views about this were solidified based on the results of the last bear hunt, in which it was very brutal,” said Logan Cross with the Sierra Club of Northeast Florida.

The Sierra Club is one of several environmental groups that have been encouraging bear protection activists to apply for tags.

There are only 172 to go around, and Cross sees every tag that doesn’t go to a hunter as a life saved.

“I would say the number of people who responded to our communications on a statewide level was in the thousands. Now, how many actually follow it all the way through and secure one of the bear hunting tags and all, is hard to determine,” said Cross.

Action News Jax reached out to FWC and asked whether the agency has implemented any measures to ensure permits go to hunters who intend to use them.

We were told the lottery system is “computer-generated”, which suggests activists have the same shot at getting a permit as any hunter would. A hunting license is also required.

FWC explained applicants will receive emails informing them whether they were selected and have until 11:59 PM on October 6th to claim their permit.

If selected, activists and hunters alike will have to fork up $100 to claim their tag if they’re a Florida resident and $300 if they live out of state.

Cross said he hopes activists follow through if they win, as failure to pay up means the tag will go to the next person in line.

“Not only saving bears themselves, but also reducing the revenue generated by the whole initiative,” said Cross.

The hunt will run from December 6th through the 28th and there are plans to expand the season next year.

