Bicyclist killed after collision with SUV on US-1: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is dead after a collision with an SUV on US-1 S of Fortune Parkway on Thursday afternoon, says the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

According to FHP, the SUV was travelling southbound on US-1, south of Fortune Parkway in the left lane. The man who was killed was traveling on a bicycle westbound, crossing all lanes of travel, east of Fortune Parkway.

FHP says the SUV driver attempted an evasive maneuver by changing lanes into the center lane to avoid colliding with the bicyclist. The SUV’s left front collided with the bicycle’s right side.

The report states that the man was 61 years old and did not have a helmet on.

