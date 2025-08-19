Big waves from Hurricane Erin brings dozens of surfers to Jax Beach 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite Hurricane Erin being hundreds of miles off the East Coast, the now Category 2 storm’s strength is still being felt along Florida’s Atlantic coastline.

“It was rough, but we all stayed together,” beachgoer Sheena Williams said.

Sheena Williams is visiting with her kids from West Virginia. She tells me she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to soak up the beach.

“We didn’t get very deep, we got at most maybe rib cage level, and we just got pummeled by waves,” Williams said. “We had a blast.”

Our first alert weather team says there will be a high rip current risk for the next few days, waves as tall as 6-10 feet tomorrow, and possible beach erosion along our coastline.

Tim Champion is one of the dozens of surfers taking advantage of the high surf from Hurricane Erin.

“I took off tomorrow, and it’s supposed to be like a washing machine tomorrow,” Champion said.

However, Al, who is visiting from the Northeast, tells me he has no desire to test his luck.

“It’s too rough, somebody could get hurt, you can you know die, and so I wouldn’t do it,” said Al.

