Biscuit Belly acquires Maple Street Biscuit Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Biscuit Belly has acquired Maple Street Biscuit. Biscuit Belly made the announcement Monday on it website stating it’s taking over 34 Maple Street Biscuit locations.

“This strategic purchase will accelerate the company’s expansion across the Southeast and will bring Biscuit Belly to over 60 units by the end of 2028.”

Now headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Maple Street Biscuit opened its first location in Jacksonville in 2012. The company was acquired by Cracker Barrel in 2019 for $36 million.

“Biscuit Belly will convert the Maple Street Biscuit Company locations to the Biscuit Belly brand over the next 18-24 months, positioning the brand for its next phase of growth, while remaining focused on delivering the elevated hospitality, guest experience and ‘damn good’ biscuits that have defined it,” the company’s announcement states.

Biscuit Belly opened its first restaurant in 2019 and has grown to 15 location across the Southeast.

Maple Street Biscuit Company

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