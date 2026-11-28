JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early-morning shoppers lined up before dawn at St. Johns Town Center to search for holiday deals and take advantage of retail promotions.

Among the retail draws was a promotion offering free gift cards to the first 100 people at Target. Dedicated shoppers arrived hours before sunrise, with some braving the cold starting around 3:30 a.m. to secure their spots in line.

Shopper Diane McAbee said she was waiting outside by 3:30 a.m. to track down a specific holiday gift. “A basketball for my grandson,” McAbee said.

Other shoppers braved the early morning specifically for retailer giveaways. Shopper Nathan Li arrived hoping to claim one of the retailer cards.

“We were trying to get the gift cards,” Li said. “First 100 people at Target get free gift cards, we didn’t get it,”Li added that he was also looking for a recently released Godzilla item.

For other shoppers, the predawn trip is a family ritual. Shopper Anna Lamb, who woke up at 5 a.m., noted that her family initiates members once they reach a milestone age.

“It’s been a tradition in our family: all the girls, once you turn 13, you’re allowed to come Black Friday shopping, and we’ve been doing it ever since,” Lamb said.

Shoppers said they plan to return for future early-morning shopping trips. Shopper Jackson Curtiss woke up at 3 a.m. and said he would do it again, adding, “Absolutely, even earlier get it this time.” Looking ahead to the next shopping season, Li said, “Next year. We’re camping out for sure.”

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