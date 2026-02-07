Black History Month celebration returns to Riverside Arts Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Riverside Arts Market to Mark Black History Month

The Riverside Arts Market (RAM) and the Melanin Collaborative Group are teaming up for their second annual Black History Month Celebration on Saturday.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. under the Fuller Warren Bridge and is open to everyone.

More than 50 artists, food vendors, and farmers will join RAM’s usual lineup this year, bringing the total number of vendors to over 200.

The vendors will be located throughout the market and in the newly opened Artist Walk Plaza.

Live performances are scheduled throughout the day. DJ Tuggie will play classic R&B and old school hits in the Artist Walk Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The River Stage will feature music from Douglas Anderson School of Arts songwriters, Veronica Njeri-Imani, and Andy Mitchell.

The Art Corner will highlight Black artists all month. Visitors can make their own art in the open studio.

Andy Mitchell is scheduled to perform at noon on the River Stage as part of the Black History Month Celebration on February 7.

