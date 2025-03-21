‘Blindsided’: Neighbors react after Clay County man admits to decade of child molestation

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Action News Jax learned a Clay County man was released on bond after being arrested Wednesday for sexually abusing a child for at least a decade.

36-year-old Anthony Marroletti is facing molestation and battery charges against a child over the age of 16.

Law enforcement said Marroletti was 23 when the abuse began.

Neighbors in the Magnolia West neighborhood who live just feet away from Marroletti.

Investigators with Green Cove Springs Police said Marroletti confessed to the sexual abuse during an interview.

“We were very shocked and didn’t see it coming at all. That was not expected.”

All neighbors who spoke to Action News Jax reporter Shanila Kabir asked to stay anonymous because Maroletti has posted a $300,000 bond.

“We are blindsided. We’ve met him a couple of times because my kids played with his kids.’

Additionally, Anthony Marroletti owns a pest control company, ‘Amarro Pest Termite WDO’ in Green Cove Springs. Many neighbors said the entire subdivision knows Maroletti because he services almost everyone’s lawn in Magnolia West.

“He does our yard, and he seems very nice. He was always really professional with us so it’s very shocking.’

Action News Jax just spotted Marroletti as he was leaving his home Friday morning and approached him. He declined to comment on his allegations.

