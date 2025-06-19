Blood donors to receive free A1C testing through LifeSouth Community Blood Centers

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is offering free A1c testing to blood donors until Sunday, August 31, providing an opportunity to learn about their diabetes risk.

The A1c test measures average blood sugar levels over the past two to three months, helping individuals understand if they may have pre-diabetes or diabetes.

“Offering hemoglobin A1c testing to all blood donors gives us a chance to help our communities take charge of their health and learn if they are at risk for prediabetes and diabetes,” said Dr. Chris Lough, Vice President of Medical Services at LifeSouth Community Blood Centers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in three adults has prediabetes, and more than eight in 10 people are unaware of their condition.

Early detection through A1c testing and discussing results with a primary care provider can help mitigate serious health complications such as heart disease, kidney failure, and vision loss, said LifeSouth Community Blood Centers.

Blood donors can see their test results with each donation through the LifeSouth donor portal, helping them track changes in their health over time.

