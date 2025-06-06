Local

Blue-green algae health alert issued for Doctors Lake-Pace Island Back Park Dock

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Department of Health in Clay County issued a health alert for the presence of blue-green algae in Doctors Lake-Pace Island Back Park Dock.

DOH-Clay says the alert comes in response to a water sample that was taken on May 29.

The department is asking residents and visitors to take the following precautions:

  • Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercrafts, or come into contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.
  • Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have any contact with algae, or discolored or water that smells unpleasant.
  • Keep pets and livestock away from the area to avoid any contact with water. Waters where algae blooms are present are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should use an alternative source of water when algae blooms are present.
  • Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate toxins.
  • Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish thoroughly.
  • Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

Blue-green algae is a type of bacteria that is common in the freshwater environments of Florida. It can produce toxins that can be harmful to humans, pets, fish, and other aquatic wildlife. DOH-Clay says children, elderly and immunocompromised people may still be at risk even at low concentrations and should avoid any exposure.

If you have any questions or concerns about blue-green algae, you can call DOH-Clay at 904-278-3784.

