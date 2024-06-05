Body camera video shows Jacksonville officers helping woman threatening to harm herself, her kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman from outside of the Jacksonville area was recently helped by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers after she “threatened to drive off a bridge” with her four children in the car, JSO said in a Facebook post.

A concerned family member called 911 and said that the woman, who the family member said was from the Atlanta area, was threatening to kill herself and her kids.

Police body-worn camera video shows that officers found the woman and her children in Jacksonville Beach in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 26.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatchers and patrol officers recently responded to a call about a woman who threatened to drive off a bridge with her 4 children in the vehicle. First responders worked with a brave family member who reported the threat and quickly tracked down the mother and her children in Jacksonville Beach before anyone was hurt. This video includes the call and body worn camera footage as officers searched for and located the family in distress. Patrol officers kept the children occupied as they dealt with a stressful and urgent situation. The children are with a relative and the mother is receiving treatment. If you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis, get help immediately. Call 988 to reach a mental health counselor. The call is free and confidential. Call 911 in the event of an emergency. Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Video shows some of the officers kept the kids occupied while other officers talked to the woman.

JSO said the woman’s kids are with a relative and she is receiving treatment.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In the post, police reminded people to call 911 for help immediately if someone’s experiencing a mental health crisis.

You can also 988 can connect you to a mental health counselor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.