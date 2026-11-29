VICE CITY — Jacksonville hosted a Super Bowl about 21 years ago and now it appears to be helping provide the setting for another bigtime cultural event.

Action News Jax logged on to the new, legendary Grand Theft Auto 6. We boarded a helicopter, flew north of Vice City, and spotted what appeared to be several Bold City landmarks.

But judge for yourself.

Flying over Kelly County - is that the Hart Bridge spanning the river?

Is that supposed to be Jacksonville's Hart Bridge in Grand Theft Auto 6?

Chopper-ing a little further down river, are we seeing the Dames Point and Florida East Coast Railway Bridge (the one that is actually in real life adjacent to the Acosta Bridge)?

(Some way the suspension bridge is the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa.)

Are those the Dames Point Bridge and FEC Railroad Bridge (the one next to the Acosta) in Grand Theft Auto 6?

Meanwhile, someone on Reddit spotted what appears to be Fort Matanzas in St. Augustine.

Others have spotted a landmark resembling Fort Matanzas in St. Augustine. Could it be?

Others have seen landmarks like the fruit stand off I-95 at the exit in St. Johns County and what appears to be Riverside Park in Jacksonville.

Let us know what you have spotted.

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