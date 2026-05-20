Brantley leaders begin long-term plan for recovery

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Fla. — In a community meeting on Tuesday, Brantley County leaders updated residents about the county’s next steps towards recovery. Action News Jax has been updating you since April, when the devastating wildfire started.

A big part of that plan is seeking outside help from larger companies. Brantley County manager, Joey Cason, says they’re starting with a local recovery group. It will mainly consist of local churches, the county, and local organizations like Family Connection. Cason says the plan is recommended by the state and will span over the next year.

Click here for recovery information, assistance, and latest updates for families needing help.

“We need to create the long-term plan in order for us to basically get more, larger corporate entities that would come in and help us, including folks like the Mennonites that might come in and possibly even help rebuild and build for some of these folks,” said Cason.

He says the recovery process will be a long one. Right now, they’re working to meet immediate needs and gather as much information from residents as they can.

“It’ll possibly bring in larger dollars from like the Red Cross, larger dollars from Salvation Army, and some of the other major volunteer groups,” Cason said.

In the meeting, he told residents that Family Connection has received about $236,000 in donations, local churches are also receiving donations. This plan will allow families to get case managers, assess their needs and distribute money.

“We came to this meeting to receive answers for him,” said Bobbi Enke, referring to her stepfather. Action News Jax spoke with them both the day after both of their homes were destroyed.

She says he’s since received a camper and moved in today.

“No one thought a fire would be what took most of everything,” Enke said.

She’s still hopeful for Brantley and the recovery ahead. While they’re working to rebuild, she hopes people who haven’t found help does soon.

“I’m strong in my faith, and I will remain strong in their faith. And now that we’ve gone through a fire, I think Brantley County is still pretty strong in theirs,” Enke said.

Cason says the fire is 90% contained, hasn’t grown, but there are still a few hotspots. He says residents should be careful when driving early in the morning, when there could be lingering smoke.

If you or your family has a need, they’re asking you to use the website HWY82firerecovery.com.

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