Man shot, killed by masked gunmen at hotel on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after being shot early Tuesday by two masked gunmen in the parking lot of a hotel on Jacksonville’s Southside. The incident occurred at about 1:15 a.m. at Embassy Suites in the 9300 block of Baymeadows Road.

Police said during a news conference that they believe the victim was attending a birthday party at the hotel. Police said people were gathered there for the celebration when the victim, a man in his early 20s, left the party exiting the hotel and entered the parking lot of the business.

While he was in the parking lot, the man was approached by two masked gunmen and was shot multiple times, police said. Multiple cars in the parking lot were also struck by gunfire, police said.

Police said the gunman drove off from the scene in a dark colored vehicle. No arrests were made. Investigators remained at the scene early Tuesday interviewing witnesses. The name of the victim was not released.

