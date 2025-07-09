BREAKING: JSO responding to an officer-involved incident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 9:20 a.m.: According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, two people have been transported to the hospital and one is in serious condition.

Sheriff T.K. Waters is now at the scene.

JSO closed off Soutel Drive and is asking the public to avoid the area.

“We’ll provide updates to the public as soon as we are able. Please avoid the area as we investigate.” JSO stated in a post on social media.

Action News Jax received reports of a Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer involved in a shooting on Norfolk Boulevard Wednesday morning.

