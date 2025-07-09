Local

BREAKING: JSO responding to an officer-involved incident

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Jacksonville police officer-involved incident on city's northwest side
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 9:20 a.m.: According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, two people have been transported to the hospital and one is in serious condition.

Sheriff T.K. Waters is now at the scene.

JSO closed off Soutel Drive and is asking the public to avoid the area.

“We’ll provide updates to the public as soon as we are able. Please avoid the area as we investigate.” JSO stated in a post on social media.

END UPDATE

Action News Jax received reports of a Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer involved in a shooting on Norfolk Boulevard Wednesday morning.

This story will keep updating as we receive more details.

