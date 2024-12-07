BREAKING NEWS: Employee killed trying to stop shoplifters at local beauty store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An employee was killed after a shoplifting at a local beauty store on Atlantic Blvd.

According to officers, two individuals had grabbed several items from the beauty supply store, Beauty Max, and ran out of the store.

An employee followed the suspects out of the store to chase them, however they ran her over in their vehicle. She was taken to the hospital before she was pronounced dead.

Three suspects are involved in this case, one had fled on foot after the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also stay anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

