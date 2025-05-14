UPDATE: Man killed, shot by Jacksonville officers after barricading himself in Westside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after being shot by Jacksonville officers on the city’s Westside. Police were called to the 7700 block of Lenox Avenue at about 8 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a person shooting a gun and yelling, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said during a news conference Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived on the scene and encountered a man with a gun, JSO said at the news conference. The man then went inside of a home and refused to come out.

SWAT was called to the scene and police said the suspect exited the home, pointed it at officers multiple times, and then tried to enter a neighboring home, police said.

The suspect, identified by police as Calixto Beavenutti, 44, fired a shot. Police said it’s unknown if he was firing at officers.

Officers returned fire killing Beavenutti as he tried to enter the neighboring residence, police said.

