BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville’s Dinsmore neighborhood

Jacksonville, Fl — WOKV is following breaking news from the Dinsmore area. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on scene of an officer-involved shooting at Kings Road and Dunn Avenue.

It started around 10:00 pm as a domestic violence call at a home on Brad Avenue, which then escalated to a barricaded subject inside the home.

JSO says a suspect pulled a knife and held it to his mom’s face, and she called 911. The woman wasn’t hurt.

SWAT was called to the scene and attempted to negotiate with the suspect for approximately four hours.

Chief Alan Parker says the suspect came out of the house with an object and raised it at officers, leading them to fire.

The suspect, 31-year-old Corey Sweeney, was hit in the leg and is now in stable condition.

This was the first officer-involved shooting for officers Christopher Bush and Keith Miller. It was the 16th officer-involved shooting of the year for JSO.

Sweeney is facing charges of aggravated assault, battery on an officer, and other counts.

He has a lengthy criminal history and has been Baker Acted before, Chief Parker said.

