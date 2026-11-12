UPDATE: Two dead in domestic shooting in Yulee

Jacksonville, FL — A father and son are dead in what Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper describes as a domestic-related shooting.

Neighbors should expect a heavy police presence on Doubloon Way near the St. Marys River in Yulee.

Early this morning deputies arrived at the home for a call about a home invasion.

“They didn’t see the house where it was broken into. They heard gunshots coming from inside the house,” Leeper said.

Deputies saw a man in his 20s on a wooded line, who fired a handgun at the deputies.

“The deputies returned fire, struck that individual,” Leeper said.

Deputies rendered first aid but the man died of his injuries.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates. Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News on 104.5 FM for new information.

COMMUNITY ALERT: Shooting Investigation on Doubloon Way in Yulee https://t.co/YvZuFTPWnc pic.twitter.com/snXS2yOKuv — Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) November 12, 2026

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