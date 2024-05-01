Breeze Airways adds another non-stop destination from Jacksonville to its routes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Breeze Airways will now offer a new route out of Jax.

On Wednesday, the Utah-headquartered low-cost airline announced it added a first-ever, nonstop service to San Diego from Jacksonville.

Fares start from $89 for a one-way ticket purchased by May 7 for travel by Sept. 30, 2024.

According to the airline, Breeze now offers a mix of more than 170 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 56 cities in 29 states. Its fleet of aircraft includes the Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300.

In May of last year, Breeze added 6 nonstop destinations from Jacksonville in just one week.

For more information on routes and fares, click here to visit their website.

