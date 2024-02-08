Bridegan family not only dealing with criminal case but also a custody battle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jared Bridegan’s family is not only dealing with a criminal court case, but they are also dealing with a custody battle.

Two years ago in February, Bridegan was shot and killed in Jacksonville Beach, leaving behind four children. Bridegan’s parents haven’t been able to see two of them -- so they are fighting to see them.

After Bridegan was killed, his ex-wife, Shanna Gardner, received sole custody of their now 11-year-old twins -- a boy and girl.

Soon after, she moved to Washington State to live with her parents, about 3,000 miles away from Jacksonville. Bridegan’s sister, Ashley, said their family has only seen the kids once so they’re having to rely on the court system to visit them.

“The really agonizing, harmful part is that you’re trying so hard just to heal, you know, from losing someone in that way,” Ashley told Action News Jax reporter Annette Gutierrez. “And then to watch my parents now have to sit through, you know, visitation rights and court battles is one of the most heartbreaking things. It’s like we cannot, we can’t recover.”

In November 2023, the Bridegan family filed a child custody case out of Benton County, Washington to fight for the right to visit their grandkids.

Ashley said after the one time her family saw the twins in person, they have only been able to see them over Facetime.

“They said that all they wanted for Christmas was their dad back,” Ashley said, crying.

Jared was gunned down in Jacksonville Beach on Feb. 16, 2022. His ex-wife Shanna Gardner is one of three people who are charged with the murder-for-hire plot to kill him.

“How unusual is a case like this? Do we see cases like this at all? Fortunately, it is unusual,” Bridegan’s family attorney Michael R. Phillips said.

Phillips of Fletcher and Phillips Law Firm said this is a unique case, especially since it includes two different jurisdictions. But he said all 50 states have adopted and recognized some version of the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act.

“So, the same laws that govern custody issues in the state of Florida are the same laws that govern custody issues in the state of Washington,” Phillips said.

Since the twins are now without parents, Phillips said the custody would go to a third part relative.

“Even when you’re looking at relatives, grandparents, aunts, uncles, other folks, then you not only have to look at the best interest of the child standard,” Phillips said. “But you also have to look at what’s called the detriment of the child... Is it harmful for these children to either be with the maternal grandparents, or is it harmful for these children to not have any contact with the paternal grandparents that are here in Florida?”

He said money should not be the overall, primary factor.

“It should be just a component that the court considers, well, these folks have the ability to offer the children, you know, certain benefits of life that others may not be able to offer. But that does not override love to support relationships with children, the financial component will not override that.”

Ashley told Action News Jax that she and her family just want to do the right thing.

“Being away from our family for so long, and their friendships that they’ve formed in Washington, we want to do what’s best for the kids.”

Phillips said since the criminal case is still underway, the family court would enter a temporary custody order pending the outcome of the murder trial. If Shanna is not found guilty, the children would be returned to her.

Meanwhile, the next court date for the custody case is in two days on February 9th at 9 a.m.

The Bridegan family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with their legal expenses. Click here to learn more.

