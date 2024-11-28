Local

Britney Boyd Dance Co. selected to perform with Derek Hough on tour

By Tate Rosenberg, Action News Jax
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Derek Hough attends the Chita Rivera Awards 2023 at NYU Skirball Center on May 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Britney Boyd Dance Company (BBDC) has recently confirmed that 13 of its dancers have been selected to perform alongside Emmy Award-winning choreographer and six-time Dancing with the Stars champion, Derek Hough, in his Dance for the Holidays tour.

Throughout the tour, Hough and his team select a dance studio in each city to perform alongside him and his cast. BBDC will be representing Jacksonville on this stop of the tour.

“Being selected for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is both an honor and a testament to the incredible hard work of our dancers and faculty,” said Britney Boyd Barber, Director of BBDC. “We are beyond excited to take the stage with such a celebrated artist and bring the magic of the holiday season to life through dance.”

The performance will take place on Saturday, November 30, at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets and other event information can be found HERE.

