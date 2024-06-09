Local

Crews from St. Johns and Flagler counties knock out brush fire in Flagler Estates

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
A brush fire in the area of Flagler Estates was knocked down thanks to the combine efforts of SJCFR and FCFR.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — It was teamwork that helped douse a 3-4 acre fire in Flagler Estates on Saturday.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said a fire had been knocked down and units will continue to be on scene to mop up the hot spots.

SJCFR units and the South Battalion were at the scene of a brush fire at Erickson Avenue and Jonathan Street this evening. At the time, the department said structures were in danger.

Flagler County Fire Rescue responded with their helicopter, FireFlight, and dropped 19 buckets, or roughly 3,990 gallons of water on the brush fire.

SJCFR said no structures were damaged and FCFR reported no injuries.

Use caution if you are in the area.

