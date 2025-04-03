Local

Buckman Bridge reopens following closure due to police activity| FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE, 8:11 a.m.: The Buckman Bridge has reopened after all lanes were closed for about an hour Thursday morning due to police activity.

Jacksonville police closed both directions of the Buckman Bridge Thursday morning at 7 a.m. due to police activity.

Action New Jax’s Bethany Reese is in the First Alert Traffic Center now giving updates HERE

