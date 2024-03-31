Budget grocery option closing in Jacksonville’s Arlington area

Jacksonville, Fla. — The sign on the front of the Family Dollar store in Dames Point Plaza says it all - “Store closing. Everything must be sold”.

It came as a surprise to shoppers like Mark Leone.

“I come in the mornings when they’re open and they’re usually pretty, you know, busy there,” Leone told Action News Jax.

Leone added it served as a popular place for shoppers in Jacksonville’s Arlington area to get groceries, which seem to be getting more expensive by the day.

“You buy your bread, your milk, your eggs, your bacon, your sausage, things for breakfast and dinners, you’re already up to 30 plus dollars,” Leone exclaimed.

Action News Jax reported two weeks ago when Family Dollar announced the closure of a thousand stores nationwide. It’s a cost-cutting effort by the company after a $1.7 billion loss in its fourth quarter.

The closure of the Arlington store leaves Leone wondering how he’s going to make ends meet.

“I don’t know where everyone will go that can’t afford to go to Publix,” said Leone.

Action News Jax has reached out to Dollar Tree about plans to close any other local Dollar Tree or Family Dollar locations in Jacksonville. We are still waiting to hear back.

