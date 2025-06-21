Bunton leads Armada women to victory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another standout performance by Brooke Bunton allowed the Jacksonville Armada Women’s U-23 team to remain unbeaten at home with a 3-1 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Dutch Lions on Friday night at Edward Waters University.

Read: Jacksonville approves $20M grant for Otto Aviation Facility

Bunton set up teammate Jianna Ramirez for the go-ahead goal in the second half to take a 2-1 lead and added a goal of her own later in the half to put the game away for the Girls in Blue.

Lily Morse opened the scoring in the first half before the Dutch Lions equalized for a 1-1 scoreline at the half.

Bunton, a Clay High School grad, now heads off to international duty representing the U.S. Youth National Team at the U-17 level for a pair of matches against Japan in Kansas City.

Her Armada teammates will close out the 2025 regular season schedule Friday night at Nathaniel Glover Community Field and Stadium as they host Seminole Ice at 7 pm.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

That match will be live on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 network.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.