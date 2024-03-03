Burlington stores to open 2 new locations in Northeast Florida March 8

Burlington Stores, Inc., a national off-price retailer offering everyday low prices on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening 2 new stores in Northeast Florida.

The new store brings the total number of stores in the state to 102, and they continue to expand their footprint. With more than 1000 stores open nationwide at the end of Q3 2023, Burlington is proud to offer customers deals on top brands and the chance to find something new every time they shop.

“Our goal is to continue to offer area residents low prices on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening new stores in Florida. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover big savings on a wide range of products.”

Grand Opening Details & Giveaways

Location : Burlington Panama City Beach

: Burlington Panama City Beach Opening date : March 8, 2024

: March 8, 2024 Address : 15600 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

: 15600 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 Store hours : Sun-Thurs: 9 AM-11 PM; Fri-Sat: 9 AM-11 PM

: Sun-Thurs: 9 AM-11 PM; Fri-Sat: 9 AM-11 PM Website: Burlington Panama City Beach

Location : Burlington St. Augustine

: Burlington St. Augustine Opening date : March 8, 2024

: March 8, 2024 Address : 320 CBL Drive, St. Augustine, FL 32086

: 320 CBL Drive, St. Augustine, FL 32086 Store hours : Sun: 9 AM-10 PM; Mon-Sat: 9 AM-11 PM

: Sun: 9 AM-10 PM; Mon-Sat: 9 AM-11 PM Website: Burlington St. Augustine

On Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9, following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the first 100 customers at each location, aged 18 and up, enjoy a $10 Bonus Card to be used toward their purchase! On Sunday, March 10, customers will receive a free Burlington umbrella, while supplies last, with no purchase necessary.

