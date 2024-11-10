Local

By the numbers: how people feel about military-related finances

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

Veterans Day is Monday, and WalletHub is breaking down how people feel about finances related to the military.

According to a WalletHub recent survey, more than nine in 10 people believe joining the military is a good deal financially.

Meanwhile, 41% of Americans think the U.S. doesn’t monetarily take care of its veterans.

About three in five people are willing to use at least 10% of their income to fund the military.

More than four in five people think all companies should offer discounts to military members, according to WalletHub.

