CAKE to perform at St. Augustine Amphitheatre in October

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre announced that rock band CAKE will perform at the venue on Wednesday, October 21.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $72.07 to $151.44.

Originally formed as an answer to grunge, CAKE has built a reputation for blending multiple genres into a sound described as unlike any other band. The group’s most recent album, Showroom of Compassion, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart. The New Yorker Magazine called it “deadpan brilliance.”

Tickets went on sale Friday. They are available online at theamp.com and AXS, or in person at the venue box office.

Additional event details can be found on the amphitheatre’s website.

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