‘Call it my life sentence:’ Victims families’ address man convicted of killing their loved ones

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Emotional testimony inside a Duval County courtroom Friday morning as the loved ones of 20-year-old Tynia Powell and 21-year-old Jamarion Barnes spoke to the courtroom.

“The pain cannot be changed. My life is changed forever, call it my life sentence,” Tynia’s mom Tiffany Powell said while choking back tears.

“His death has turned me and my family’s world upside down,” Barnes’ little sister said. “Every day is a struggle without his comforting presence.”

Both Powell and Barnes were shot and killed outside a VyStar ATM in Jacksonville’s Southside on June 20, 2022.

A jury convicted 20-year-old Raishion Gist of first-degree murder in their deaths, with him being sentenced to four life sentences behind bars Friday morning.

“Not only did I lose my son, but [Gist’s] mother also lost a son as well. And now she shares in that grief and pain,” said a statement read out loud on behalf of Jamarion’s mother, Terry Barnes, on Friday morning.

Gist maintained his innocence in the courtroom Friday, with his defense attorney stating he intends to appeal.

Meanwhile, Taleyah Gooden, Tynia Powell’s little sister, told Action News Jax outside the courtroom she’s happy to see justice finally served, though it won’t bring back the two innocent lives lost.

“Even though [Gist’s] going to be away for a long time and the rest of his life, it doesn’t necessarily bring them back, and it doesn’t bring back any of the things that we could have saw them get through,” Gooden said.

