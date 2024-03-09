Camera footage shows local high school coach saving truck driver in retention pond

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — New video sent to Action News Jax by a viewer shows a Nease High School lacrosse coach swimming to save a semi-truck driver who crashed in a retention pond.

In the video, you can see the coach guiding the driver back to the side of the pond.

A spokesperson with the St. Johns County School District said this happened on Friday somewhere on I-95.

According to a Facebook post, the lacrosse team was on the way to West Palm Beach for a game when they saw it all unfold.

We’re told the coach made the charter bus driver stop so he could go in and save the truck driver.

