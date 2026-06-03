Car crashes into Jacksonville CVS store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car crashed into CVS, 1190 Dunn Ave. on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred at about 8:25 a.m. A Jacksonville officer responded to the crash and found heavy damage to the front pillar of the store and to the front bumper of the vehicle, a police incident report states.

The woman who was driving the vehicle told police she passed out and when she woke up her vehicle was attached to the front pillar of the store, the report states.

Car crashes into CVS A car crashed into CVS on Dunn Avenue in Jacksonville on Tuesday (June 2, 2026)

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