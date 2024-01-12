Casa de Vino 57 is having its Full Moon Wine Tasting event at the end of the month

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Casa de Vino 57 is having its first Full Moon Wine Tasting of the year with over 20 different wines to taste.

The event will be on Jan. 25 at 57 Treasury Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084.

The event will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets will be $45 per person.

For reservations, call the shop @ (904) 217-4546 or purchase tickets online through the Facebook ticket link or website .

It is asked to let Casa de Vino 57 know if friends are joining so we can be sure to seat your group together. A 48-hour cancellation notice is required for a full refund.

