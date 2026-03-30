Cashless touch screen kiosks installed in downtown St. Augustine

Jacksonville, Fl — Change is coming to how you park in St. Augustine. Today, the city will start installing cashless, touch screen kiosks at over 40 downtown parking pay stations.

All the kiosks should be installed by Friday. Once the work is done, you’ll need a credit card to pay.

The city says the upgrade is intended to provide visitors with more user-friendly technology.

The project is organized into a three-phase process to transition the downtown parking areas to the new equipment.

Phase one of the project focuses on kiosks located around the Plaza. This includes stations on St. George Street, Cathedral Place and King Street. Work during this phase also covers the bayfront north along Avenida Menendez and the parking lot at the Castillo de San Marcos.

The second phase centers on the area surrounding City Hall. This phase includes Granada, Cedar and Cordova streets. Technicians will also replace stations along the bayfront south on Avenida Menendez and Marine Street.

Phase three involves several metered locations throughout the city and Lincolnville. These locations include Charlotte Street, Valencia Street, Markland Place, the Tolomato Lot and the Excelsior Lot.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

President Trump insists that cease-fire talks with Iran are progressing well, while openly discussing possibly invading Iran’s Kharg Island, as a leveraging threat to encourage peace talks with Iran. Iran alleges no peace talks are underway, and they are preparing for ground invasion events. In other news, Trump has agreed to allow some Russian oil cargo into Cuba to relieve some critical energy crisis needs. Jonathan Savage also looks at Pope Leo leading his first Easter related services.

Anthropic AI company wins preliminary injunction in DOD fight as judge cites ‘First Amendment retaliation’ - what’s this battle all about? Eben Brown reports:

©2026 Cox Media Group