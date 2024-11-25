Castillo de San Marcos National Monument presents Castillo by Candlelight: Enemy at the Gates

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A Castillo by Candlelight event is happening on Dec. 6.

This live reenactment is based on the British arriving in St. Augustine and fighting the Spanish in 1740.

Advance tickets must be bought here. Search “Castillo de San Marcos Tours” and click on “Enemy at the Gates.”

Day of tickets can also be bought in person.

Tours last about 40 minutes and begin every 15 minutes between 6:45 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

