Caught on video: Woman throws kitten on leash outside Yulee target, arrested by Nassau deputies

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Yulee woman is now facing a charge of aggravated animal cruelty after she threw and later yanked a kitten on a leash outside Target, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sunday about a woman, later identified as 26-year-old Jasmin Tedrick, “allegedly threatening customers and mistreating a kitten outside the main entrance of Target on State Road 200,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

A review of video surveillance by deputies showed “Tedrick grabbing a kitten from her lap and forcefully throwing it. Due to the collar and leash, the kitten’s neck snapped back violently. Shortly after, Ms. Tedrick is seen throwing a cup of water at a nearby wall and repeatedly yanking the kitten’s leash from side to side.”

“When I watched the video of this crazy person abusing this kitten, it made me sick,” Leeper said in a video posted to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. (**WARNING: The video contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised**)

The kitten has been named Bullseye (like the Target dog mascot named Bullseye) and is now in the custody of Nassau County Animal Services, NCSO said.

Anyone who witnesses animal cruelty in Nassau County is urged to report it to NCSO at 904-225-5174.

