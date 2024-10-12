Celebrate Halloween at Main Event’s ‘Spooktacular’ party Oct. 27: Win a free year of laser tag!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Main Event, one of the fastest-growing family entertainment brands and a go-to destination for shared fun is hosting its Halloween “Spooktacular” Party on Sunday, October 27. This family-friendly event promises an exciting day filled with trick-or-treating, contests, special deals, and the chance to win a grand prize of free laser tag for an entire year.

Participants must register for free by October 26 HERE to join the fun.

Families and friends can celebrate the “spooky season” by participating in various activities, including a costume contest. Each contestant will receive one free game of laser tag for future use. The grand prize winner in each age group (18+, 13-17, and 12 & Under) will be awarded free laser tag for a whole year.

Activities and Special Events:

Arts & Crafts (10 a.m. - 1 p.m.) : Engage in creative fun before the costume contest.

: Engage in creative fun before the costume contest. Costume Contest (1 p.m.) : This contest is open to all ages, with participants grouped by age categories: 18+, 13-17, and 12 & under. Everyone who enters will receive a free game of laser tag, while the top contestant in each age group will win a free year of laser tag!

: This contest is open to all ages, with participants grouped by age categories: 18+, 13-17, and 12 & under. Everyone who enters will receive a free game of laser tag, while the top contestant in each age group will win a free year of laser tag! Trick-or-Treating : Children dressed in costume will receive a free bag of safely secured candy, adding to the Halloween festivities.

: Children dressed in costume will receive a free bag of safely secured candy, adding to the Halloween festivities. Scary Good Deals : In addition to the free Halloween activities, guests can enjoy special offers like All You Can Eat Pizza for $14.99 , $12 All You Can Play Passes , or a Free $10 Power Card when purchasing an hour of bowling. Check the Main Event website for specific deals available at your local center.

: In addition to the free Halloween activities, guests can enjoy special offers like , , or a when purchasing an hour of bowling. Check the Main Event website for specific deals available at your local center. Frighteningly Fun Food & Drinks: The new Family Kitchen Menu is filled with delicious options to fuel up for the day’s events. Enjoy unique twists on familiar favorites, including fried pickles, smash burger tacos, indulgent shakes, and more. There’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Event Details:

Date : Sunday, October 27, 2024

: Sunday, October 27, 2024 Time : 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Location : Find the nearest Main Event center to you by visiting their website.

: Find the nearest Main Event center to you by visiting their website. RSVP: Register for the event by October 26 via Eventbrite to secure your spot in the festivities.

