ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The CHARACTER COUNTS! 6K/3K/WALK returns to St. Johns County on February 7 at 9 a.m.

Action News Jax is an official sponsor and our very own Finn Carlin will be the emcee for the event.

Race proceeds support CHARACTER COUNTS! initiatives throughout the St. Johns County School District (SJCSD).

The event will begin and end at Palencia Elementary School, located at 355 Palencia Village Drive, St. Augustine.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The event is open to all ages, and the top three winners will be awarded in each of the age categories as well as the overall male and female finishers.

A cash prize will be offered to the school with the most registered attendants.

Click HERE to register and find out more.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.