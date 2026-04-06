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Charter Schools USA to host Community Celebration event on April 11

By Elandra Fernandez and Kristine Bellino
CSUSA Jacksonville Community Event (Elandra Fernandez)
By Elandra Fernandez and Kristine Bellino

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charter Schools USA is teaming up with the Jacksonville Icemen to host a free Community Celebration event on Saturday, April 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

CSUSA Jacksonville Community Event (Elandra Fernandez)

This event will highlight the work taking place across CSUSA schools, giving families a closer look at student learning, innovation, and school achievements through interactive exhibits.

“We just want to make sure it’s a very fun, family friendly environment so that parents can actually learn as much as they can so that they can just feel comfortable with whatever decisions they make for their kids’ future, because again, at the end of the day it’s what’s best for kids. If you come there and you say, hey, this is what’s right for our kid, great. If it’s not, at the end of the day you’ve advocated for your kid and that’s what’s most important,” said Eric Schill, Director of School Support for Charter School USA.

Eric Schill, Director of School Support for Charter Schools USA (Elandra Fernandez/Photo Credit: Elandra Fernandez, WOKV/Cox Media Group)

Attendees can enjoy a full day of free activities for all ages, including bounce houses, face painting, food, skating, and more.

WHERE: Community First Igloo | 3605 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL

WHEN: Saturday, April 11

TIME: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Elandra Fernandez

Elandra Fernandez

Elandra serves as the digital lead for Jacksonville's Morning News and a reporter and anchor at WOKV.

Kristine Bellino

Kristine Bellino

Kristine Bellino is the Co-Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News on 104.5 WOKV. Born in New Jersey, Kristine grew up in North Miami Beach, Florida and is now proud to call Saint Augustine home.



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