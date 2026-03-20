Chase Robinson with FCCS highlights upcoming fundraiser and importance of anonymous tips

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There have been several teen takeover events, along with concerns about illegal guns and drugs circulating in the community. With support from residents, First Coast Crime Stoppers plays a key role in helping address these issues and create a safer environment for everyone.

“We’re seeing a lot of wanted fugitive locations, also locations of weapons, illegal firearms and it just shows the broad spectrum that community members can submit tips on. A lot of times people think that it has to be this movie like scenario, this dramatic event that causes people to have a reason to submit a tip. It’s everyday scenarios that is the bread and butter for finding out where these weapons are located, where these fugitives could be located,” said Chase Robinson with First Coast Crime Stoppers.

Community members who submit tips are fully protected because they remain anonymous.

“We don’t have any way to identify our tipsters. A distinction I like to make is that our tipsters are not anonymous, they’re not confidential so if our tipsters were confidential, we will know who they are, where they’re sending their tips from, and that is simply not true. They’re anonymous because we never know who they are, we never no their IP address, where they’re sending a tip from and because we don’t know that means law enforcement don’t know,” said Robinson.

Fundraisers, such as the First Coast Crime Stoppers Sports Clay Shooting event, help sustain the program. These events raise funds for rewards given to tipsters whose information leads to an arrest.

“It’s because of fundraising events like the shoot coming up on April 9th that we’re able to keep our program going and keep this incentive, like one of our most recent incentives that we try to really promote is our partnership with Animal Care and Protective Services for animal abuse. We’ve seen a lot of increase in tips with animal cruelty, beatings of animals, starvation of animals, and when you combine that with fundraising events, it’s just examples of how we can keep task force like these going. Really making the public aware of instances where they can help make their community safer,” said Robinson.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 9th at the Jacksonville Clay Target Sports. Attendees can enjoy coffee and doughnuts at check-in, a BBQ lunch, and raffles throughout the day.

For more information on sponsorships and registration, visit the First Coast Crime Stoppers website.

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