Chase Robinson with FCCS talks with JMN on arrest in 2-year-old’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of shooting a 2-year-old boy to death during a domestic dispute Sunday night in the Hillcrest community has been arrested within 24 hours of the incident.

Jacksonville police arrested 21-year-old Steven Dodson Jr., who now faces several charges including, murder, attempted murder, child endangerment, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

First Coast Crime Stoppers had issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case, though it is still unknown whether any tips contributed to Dodson’s arrest.

Chase Robinson with First Coast Crime Stoppers says high-profile cases like this often increase public awareness and tip submissions.

“With the media, with everybody talking within the community it generates a buzz if you will. Not only about finding in this case the suspect that was on the loose but just about submitting crime tips in general. When it comes to locating wanted suspects or high-profile cases, it’s often small pieces of information from different people that come together and lead law enforcement, and a lot of time it’s not a single tip that solves the whole case. That’s why we plead to everyone during times like these that you speak up about anything, and it’s that one detail that someone almost ignored or didn’t deem important that could ultimately locate someone responsible for a violent crime.”

A GoFundMe page was set up by the family of the toddler, A’mahri Robinson.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or visit Fccrimestopers.com

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