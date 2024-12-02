Christmas Market happening in Keystone Heights

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — The City of Keystone Heights’s first annual Christmas Market is happening soon.

It’s on Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s happening at 555 S. Lawrence Blvd.

There will be gifts, crafts, and food,

Entry is free.

