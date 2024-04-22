City Council could oppose Mayor’s office spending $150m for Eastside as part of new stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tonight, Action News Jax Ben Becker has learned from sources the Jacksonville City Council and the Mayor’s office could potentially be at odds over how $150 million in taxpayer money will be spent helping people on the Eastside.

The proposal involves a $150 million contribution from the Jaguars towards workforce development initiatives on the Eastside, with the possibility of a matching $150 million from the city.

However, Republican members of the City Council could oppose the notion of the city matching the Jaguars’ contribution, arguing that the initial $150 million from the team is enough.

The Jaguars and the city have previously expressed their intentions to support the Eastside as part of the broader $2 billion stadium and development deal.

Becker spoke with Mike Weinstein, the city’s lead negotiator, and addressed the ongoing discussions and potential discord with the council.

When questioned about the proposed $150 million allocation for Eastside assistance, Weinstein clarified, “That’s the number that someone talked to you about, but the number may be very different. We’re not done. So whatever number I profess is maybe right and may be wrong. We’re not finished yet.”

Regarding the presentation of the deal to the council, Weinstein noted, “We hope to be in front of council by the middle of May, no later than the end of May. Then it’s theirs. And whatever concerns somebody is relaying to you, have at it. It’s in their court and they can do whatever they want. But until then, they’re not supposed to be involved in it. They’re not supposed to be doing anything because they’re opinionating on things that they don’t know because they don’t know what the deal is.”

Becker reached out to Jacksonville City Council President Ron Salem and is waiting to hear back.

The Jaguars have highlighted that the proposed renovations would revitalize the Eastside, promising new job opportunities as part of the endeavor.

