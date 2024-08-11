City of Jacksonville to activate heat emergency plan August 11th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has officially designated August 11, as a Heat Emergency Day. This declaration follows the issuance of a Heat Advisory for the fourth consecutive day, with the maximum heat index expected to range between 108°F and 112°F across Duval County.

To combat the extreme heat, Cooling Centers have been made available at the following locations:

Main Library: 303 N. Laura Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Legends Center: 5130 Soutel Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208

These centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to provide relief to residents.

In addition to the Cooling Centers, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) is offering free transportation to these locations on designated Heat Emergency days. Riders need only inform bus drivers that they are heading to a cooling center to receive free fare.

For more information, residents are encouraged to visit JaxReady.com/StayCoolJax.

