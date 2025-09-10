City of Jacksonville announces first-ever “Litter League Champs”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City of Jacksonville has announced the winners of the inaugural Jacksonville Litter League, the city’s newest anti-litter competition, which turns community cleanups into a team sport. After two months of friendly competition, Operation G.L.A.D.D. Dads, led by team captain Michael Robinson, have been crowned the first-ever Litter League champions.

From July 3 through August 30, 2025, neighborhood teams across Jacksonville collected litter from streets, parks, and public spaces. Operation G.L.A.D.D. Dads rose to the top, removing more than 50 bags of trash, plus bulky debris and hard-to-bag items, demonstrating their commitment to making Jacksonville cleaner, greener, and more beautiful.

“Every bag collected, every block cleaned, makes a difference,” said Mayor Donna Deegan. “Operation G.L.A.D.D. Dads showed the heart of our community and set the standard for future Litter League teams. Their dedication is Duval pride in action.”

As champions, Operation G.L.A.D.D. Dads won the competition grand prize, which included:

Throwing out the first pitch at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game on Tuesday, September 9

A celebratory night in a private suite at VyStar Veterans Memorial Stadium during the Jumbo Shrimp vs. the Memphis Redbirds game

The Jacksonville Litter League, led by its mischievous raccoon mascot T.P. McClean, encourages residents to form teams, rack up points by collecting litter, and compete for community bragging rights — all while working to Keep Jax Cute, Don’t Pollute!

A fall campaign for the Jax Litter League in partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars – with new prizes to motivate contestants - will be announced soon.

