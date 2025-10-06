The City of Jacksonville hosts its annual Florida Climate Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville, VoLo Foundation, St. Johns Riverkeepeer and Jacksonville Climate Coalition have partnered for this year’s Florida Climate Week.

Florida Climate Week will include a full week of events that highlight, resilience, environmental stewardship & sustainable living through art, education, and interactive experiences.

From film screenings and community panels to thrifting challenges and fitness-focused cleanups, Climate Week invites residents of all ages to learn, connect, and take action for a more sustainable Jacksonville.

“This week is about solutions and collaboration, because the choices we make today will define the quality of life for generations to come,” said Thais Lopez Vogel, co-founder and trustee of VoLo Foundation. “Florida Climate Week is about more than raising awareness. It’s about action.”

The full list of remaining events can be found below:

Tue, Oct. 7 | 1–3 p.m. | JEA Conservation Center – Preparing for a Sustainable Future showcase on conservation, EVs, solar, and energy efficiency

Wed, Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. | Bert Maxwell Boat Ramp – Ribault River Boat Tour on water quality, justice, and resilience (registration required)

Thu, Oct. 9 | 3:30–5:30 p.m. | Jacksonville Public Library Main – Minecraft: Sustainable Jacksonville Open House with interactive urban planning world

Fri, Oct. 10 | 6–9 p.m. | James Weldon Johnson Park – Eco Disco silent party with climate storytelling, vendors, and sustainable food

Sat, Oct. 11 | 8:30–10 a.m. | Lift Ev’ry Voice & Sing Park – Run & Clean event hosted by Jacksonville Run Club

Sat, Oct. 11 | 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m. | MOCA Jacksonville – eARTh INSPIRED art and activism gallery with panels, films, and reception

Sun, Oct. 12 | 3:30–5 p.m. | Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park – Green Walk & Talk guided nature hike on local ecology and stewardship

​All Week – Goodwill Thrifting Challenge

For full event details and registration visit here.

